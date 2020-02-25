National Trust
Risk remediation: beware the silver bullet solution says National Trust security chief
There is no quick fix when it comes to tackling vulnerabilities, says Jon Townsend
How Tableau and Alteryx data analytics provide the National Trust with 'really powerful' insight into members
'This single point of view data warehouse is going to provide us with a rounded picture of our supporters,' Dean Jones, head of data science at the National Trust tells Computing
'It's difficult to find data scientists when you're not in London,' says National Trust head of data science
Swindon-based National Trust finding way around challenge by internally training data scientists, Dean Jones tells Computing