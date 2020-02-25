MIT
MIT researchers create programmable 16-bit microprocessor from carbon nanotubes
The new nanotube microprocessor can perform the same tasks performed by commercial silicon-based units
Energy efficient 'photonic' chip able to run large optical neural-networks developed at MIT
New photonic chip developed at MIT would use light instead of electricity
Single-photon emitter able to generate high-quality photons for practical quantum computers designed by MIT researchers
Device developed by MIT researchers can produce photons able to carry quantum information at room temperature
Robot with vision and touch-sensing capabilities learns how to play the game of Jenga
The technology could be useful in production units where delicate touch and careful vision are needed
New model to identify 'blind spots' in AI systems developed by MIT researchers
Model could be used to improve the safety of AI used by self-driving vehicles and autonomous robots
Scientists identify bacteria that could be used to generate clean electricity
MIT scientists develop technique to identify electricity producing bacteria
NASA's TESS probe discovers an exoplanet about three times the size of the Earth
The exoplanet orbits a dwarf star located 53 light-years away in the Reticulum constellation
Sahara Desert shifts between wet and dry climate every 20,000 years, study indicates
Sahara Desert pattern in sync with monsoon activity in the region and the changes in the Earth's tilt, claims study
Silent plane with no moving parts flown by MIT engineers in world-first
Plane weighs just 2.45 kilos and has a wingspan of five metres
'Spintronic' technique to control magnetism could create ultra-low-power CPUs
Spintronics promises to boost the performance of microprocessors by making use of the 'spin' property of electrons
Innovative 'spintronic' approach to control magnetism could open way for ultra-low-power microchips
Researchers claim that the magnetic properties of a thin-film material can be controlled by applying a small voltage
MIT engineers create material that reacts with CO2 to grow, strengthen and repair itself
New material uses carbon dioxide from the air to repair and reinforce itself
MIT researchers develop new fusion power plant design that can deal with excess heat
Dealing with excess heat is essential to prevent fusion reactors from meltdown
MIT engineers develop technique for ultra-thin semiconducting films not made from silicon
Technique will provide a cost-effective method to fabricate flexible, wearable electronics
MIT researchers develop software that can choose better landing sites for space rovers
Automatically produces maps of favourable landing sites using data on geology and terrain
MIT's machine learning model can make cancer treatments less toxic
The system can determine the smallest doses that are still effective at treating tumours
Collision of planets could have caused dimming of star 450 light years away, MIT claims
Planetary collision might shed light on the chaotic processes behind a star's early development
By isolating sounds, MIT could make robots more aware of their surroundings
The PixelPlayer system could let robots pick out car noises, as well as changing the way that the music industry works
MIT researchers develop tiny 20mm drone chip called Navion
Can process camera images in real-time at up to 171 frames per second
MIT researchers develop transmitter to prevent hackers from attacking IoT devices
Works by frequency hopping each individual 1 or 0 bit of a data packet, every microsecond
Engineers at MIT manufacture long strips of graphene continuously for first time
The 'first demonstration' of a scalable method for manufacturing graphene
Scientists create polymer thermal conductor that can transmit heat in electronics
MIT engineers design a new polymer that enables more efficient heat transfer through plastic
MIT uncovers new lithium battery design that increases performance
Relies on understanding the way vibrations move through the crystal lattice of lithium ion conductors
MIT researchers manage to tune graphene to behave as an insulator or a superconductor
'Wonder material' created by stacking graphene sheets