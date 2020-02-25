Microsoft Office 365
How the Midcounties Co-op standardised its IT while maintaining diversity
The business used multiple suppliers and a spread of third-party support agreements, some of which had expired
Research finds disconnect between belief and reality in Office 365 security
Microsoft customers believe that they are always protected; the truth is much more varied
Regardless of your Office 365 tier, layered security is the best way to protect your business email
Office 365 is popular, but experts agree that even the top tier should be bolstered by third party systems
Microsoft moves to end speculation on future of Skype for Business
Skype for Business Server hasn't been discussed for some time
Office 365: are you spending too much?
Without proactive management of SaaS applications, organisations face rising fees and increased exposure to compliance risks, says Matt Fisher
Trivago deploys Dropbox Business worldwide
High uptake and Office 365 integration led global hotel search company to opt for Dropbox over rivals
Vendor diversity should be key element of any cloud strategy, warns Ray Bricknell
Putting all your applications in one cloud can leave your organisation exposed, warns Bricknell
Office 365 experiencing 'connectivity issues' across western Europe
Down, down, down again?
Windows 10 is now running on 400 million machines says Microsoft
But desktop market share still lags at 23 per cent
HP chooses Microsoft Dynamics for cloud CRM
Hardware giant dumps former partner Salesforce
Microsoft buys AI-based calendaring app Genee
Apple users forced to look elsewhere with shutdown of the iOS app by Microsoft next week
Build 2016: Starbucks uses Microsoft Office Add-ins to capitalise on 'hyperconnected' caffeine addicts
Now you can book a Starbucks business meeting - and pre-order your latte
The top 10 news stories of 2015
All the hottest topics you've been reading most this year
Another Microsoft Office 365 and Azure outage hits UK and Europe
"There now needs to be an expectation of outage, rather than uptime" comments Mimecast
Microsoft takes back promises of unlimited OneDrive for Business storage for all but premium users
Apologises via blog, but is the damage done?
Microsoft Office 365 and Azure experience widespread outage
Hundreds take to Twitter as Microsoft service page insists 'no known issues'
From Post-It notes to Power BI: How Metro Bank is trying to cut IT costs with Microsoft cloud
Will digital cost-saving help Britain's first new bank in 100 years to climb back into the black?
The things they don't tell you about moving to Microsoft Office 365
Orlando Scott-Cowley, cyber security specialist at Mimecast, explains the pros and cons of moving email into the cloud
Safe Harbour: My firm uses Google Docs - what do I do now?
We examine the implications of the European Court of Justice's ruling that Safe Harbour is invalid
Microsoft launches Office 2016; says it's still 'leading the way' in productivity tools
Some new bells and whistles, but mostly just a solid cloud-based update
Coats plc CIO Richard Cammish explains his growing frustration with 'legacy vendors' IBM and SAP
World's largest thread manufacturer terminated IBM data centre contract and Cammish warns SAP that it could be next on the chopping block
Windows 10 is next step on Coats plc's roadmap, following shift to Office 365, Azure and Intune
Coats plc CIO Richard Cammish says that at least 1,000 of its mobile users will be moving to Windows 10
How Pizza Hut embraced social collaboration using Yammer
Office 365 takes a starring role in restaurant redevelopment project
Microsoft to acquire Israeli cloud security company Adallom for $320m
Adallom will reportedly become the centre for Microsoft's cyber security business in Israel