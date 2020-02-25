Meg Whitman
American embassy submits extradition request for ex-Autonomy boss Mike Lynch to face trial in the US
Mr Lynch faces 17 charges, including conspiracy, securities fraud, and wire fraud
Former HP boss Meg Whitman accused of 'trashing' Mike Lynch's reputation to protect herself
'Things have to be proven' in the court, the judge told Whitman
Meg Whitman: Mike Lynch's conduct during HP's Autonomy takeover was 'completely unnacceptable'
Whitman claims that Lynch only informed her of impending quarterly revenue shortfalls at Autonomy at 'the eleventh hour'
Ex-Autonomy CFO Sushovan Hussain ordered to wear GPS ankle tag and hand over passport
Hussain's bail conditions ban him from leaving the US, while he awaits sentencing
Meg Whitman steps down as HPE CEO, shares tumble
Whitman's six-year tenure saw HP split into four separate businesses
Meg Whitman steps down from HP Inc board as Uber rumours mount
Meg Whitman to remain as CEO of HPE
Meg Whitman resigns as chair of HP Inc's board amid Uber rumours
Whitman to remain as CEO of HPE, while rumours swirl that she'll be taking over at troubled Uber
DXC Technologies debuts today following 'spin-merge' of HPE Enterprise Services with CSC
HPE's $13.9bn acquisition of EDS finally unwound with 'spin-merge' with CSC
HPE reports 10 per cent revenue fall - days after HP Inc posts rise
It was supposed to be HP Inc that struggled and HPE, freed from boring PC manufacturing, that soared
How analytics is driving innovation at the DS Virgin Racing Formula E team
Alex Tai, team principal of Virgin Racing, explains how HPE technology is helping bring success to the electric car racing team
30,000 more jobs to go at HP
Current round to hit services division, but job losses not over yet, warns CEO Meg Whitman
HP revenues down for the fourth consecutive quarter ahead of November 'divorce'
Steady as she sinks! HP revenues slide again, with only servers and networking exhibiting modest growth
HP schedules divorce for 1 November
New logos completed - date for official break-up of HP set
HP reports big fall as services revenue dips - is cloud starting to take its toll?
Question marks over cloud for HP as double-dip drop in services sales leads revenue fall at systems giant
HP confirms plan to spin off PCs and printers from enterprise products to form two separate companies
HP resurrects rejected Léo Apotheker plan from 2011 to split company in two
Big rise in PC sales behind surprise HP revenue increase
HP posts surprise increase in revenues, due to surprise increase in PC sales
HP to axe up to 16,000 staff after another disappointing quarter
CEO Meg Whitman indicates job cuts of between 11,000 and 16,000 - but vows to protect R&D
Conservation International uses HP big data analytics to measure animal population decline
Environmental organisation deploys HP Vertica Analytics Platform to gauge conservation efforts
HP shares jump as enterprise division sales rise
CEO Meg Whitman's belief that revenues lost from PC business can be gained from enterprise group is reinforced
Will it ever learn? HP still on the lookout for acquisitions
Few companies have a worse track record of acquisitions in recent years, but HP CEO Meg Whitman is nevertheless in the market for deals of up to $1.5bn
Meg Whitman reshuffles HP management ahead of quarterly results announcement
Further lacklustre financial results expected at HP as hardware sales suffer
HP shares rise despite 32 per cent drop in profits in Q2
World's largest PC maker beat analysts' low expectations
Lynch: HP is not innovating or holding on to talent
Ex-Autonomy boss takes a swipe at former employer
HP resisting overtures from firms interested in buying Autonomy, EDS
Selling firms could be tricky as they are closely integrated with HP's divisions