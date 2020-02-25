Matt Hancock
UK Government offers NHS data to Amazon for free
The government hopes the move will help reduce pressure on NHS GPs and pharmacists
NHS to open national artificial intelligence lab to boost medical research
AI lab will connect researchers with tech companies to solve medical and other challenges faced by the NHS
Is AI fake news for health and social care?
Skip the buzzwords: machine learning is more useful than artificial intelligence when it comes to medicine
Department of Health launches NHSX to lead on NHS IT
NHSX will report to the health secretary and oversee the work of NHS Digital and NHS Improvement
Government plan to combine smartphone and social media data with medical records
Health secretary Matt Hancock is planning 'predictive prevention' system based on social media activity
May appoints MP with no digital experience to lead DCMS
IT leaders told us that they are "disappointed" in the choice
Key GDS functions 'transferred' from Cabinet Office to DCMS following digital turf war
Evisceration of Government Digital Service confirmed over Easter by Prime Minister's statement to Parliament
Government launches UK fintech strategy
Chancellor Philip Hammond unveils Fintech Sector Strategy
Openreach pledges to bring FTTP broadband to three million homes by 2020
Openreach promises hire 3,000 engineers to deliver fibre-to-the-premise broadband to three million homes and businesses
Digital secretary Matt Hancock urges organisations to prepare for GDPR - with less than half even aware of the new law
With only four months to go, many organisations haven't even heard of GDPR, let alone made the fundamental data-protection changes it demands
Government tweaks Data Protection bill to protect security research
Government proposes new changes to Data Protection Bill to protect security researchers
Government reveals next steps for UK's 5G plan
Government opens up on the next steps in its 5G strategy for the UK
£200m plan to bring 1Gbps fibre broadband to six UK towns and cities
£3,000 vouchers for businesses to bring-in 1Gbps connections in pilot projects in six areas
Openreach hits back at Ofcom proposals for it to cover upfront entry costs for BT rivals
'Investing in more full fibre and upgrading 'not spots' will be even harder,' claims Openreach
Government Cyber Retraining Academy sees its first graduates get IT jobs
Amazon, JP Morgan, Fujitsu and Huawei among the companies interviewing or taking on mature students from government retraining scheme
Queen to open much-delayed National Cyber Security Centre today
Long-promised security centre finally opens today
BT plans new service to cut-off nuisance calls
Fifteen million nuisance calls a week will be stopped, claims BT
GCHQ to lead £6.5m CyberInvest challenge
GCHQ, BT, HP and others pledge £6.5m in research to improve cyber security