Update: Government to delay controversial NHS data sharing plan
Government promises extra time as opposition to 'data grab' grows
Update 13.00 BST: Jo Churchill MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Health and Social Care, announced to the House of Commons that the plan to extract patient data from GP records is to be delayed until...
More on Privacy
Government faces legal challenge over NHS data sharing plan
Campaigners demand an extension to the 'rushed' June 23rd deadline to opt out of GP record sharing scheme
Conservative Party fined £10,000 for sending unwanted emails
Problem occurred when switching bulk email providers, Tories said
EU's revamped data transfer tools will have more safeguards
The EU's new data transfer tools are fully compliant with the GDPR and will allow citizens' data to be encrypted or pseudonymised
EU investigation into AWS and Azure could threaten lucrative cloud contracts with EU bodies
European regulator seeks to close data protection loopholes
WhatsApp won't limit functionality for users who decline policy update
It is the second time WhatsApp has changed its position on forcing users to accept its new update
