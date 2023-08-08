Babylon Health, once the 'future of the NHS', goes into administration

The UK AI health company touted by Matt Hancock was delisted by the New York Stock Exchange last month and has now called in the administrators
Babylon Health, the UK AI firm promoted as the future of the NHS by former health secretary Matt Hancock, has entered UK administration just two years after a high-profile listing on the New York S...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders