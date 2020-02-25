Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook owns the four most popular apps of the 2010s
Along came (mono)poly
Cambridge Analytica deceived Facebook users, rules FTC
Now defunct firm is now required to delete all the data it collected on Facebook users
Facebook wielded user data as a bargaining tool, according to leaked internal documents
The Facebook documents were leaked from a civil suit against Facebook
Facebook belatedly suspends 'tens of thousands' of apps in privacy probe following Cambridge Analytica affair
Facebook has filed lawsuits against a number of app developers over data expropriation
Facebook expected to settle with FTC today, paying $5bn over data handling and agreeing to new controls
The FTC is expected to announce the agreement on Wednesday
The state of AI in 2019
A look at what's happening now in UK businesses and public services and what's just around the corner
Deepfakes should be treated 'differently' from other online misinformation, says Zuckerberg
But Facebook CEO offers no immediate solutions to the disinformation problem
Deepfake of Mark Zuckerberg published on Instagram to challenge Facebook's laissez-faire deepfakes policy
Will Mark Zuckerberg order deletion of 'deepfake' of himself or abide by Facebook's deepfakes policies?
Time to break up social media firms? MPs and activists on the threat to democracy from online disinformation
Western democracy is under severe threat from autocratic regimes' use of Facebook and Twitter
Facebook lawyer: users should not expect privacy on Facebook or any other social media platform
Facebook lawyer argued that users' right to privacy is forfeit as they are, basically, sharing their thoughts with everyone online
Facebook selects London as the hub to build WhatsApp's mobile payment feature
London selected by Facebook as it hosts a large number of people from countries where WhatsApp is popular
Facebook sets aside $3bn to cover anticipated US privacy violations fine
Facebook posts record profits but braces for Federal Trade Commission fine that could total $5bn
Private Facebook documents seized by parliament
Documents allegedly contain email conversations about privacy controls that led to the Cambridge Analytica scandal
Mark Zuckerberg's EU Parliament grilling labelled 'missed opportunity' for failing to answer questions
European Parliament criticised for letting Zuckerberg off the hook
MPs to compel Mark Zuckerberg give evidence to Parliamentary committee investigating 'fake news'
Threat of summons intended to force Zuckerberg to appear in front of MPs before the end of May
Peter Cochrane: The internet needs controls like a duck needs flippers
The GDPR appears to have been written by people wearing stove pipe hats wielding quill pens, suggests ex-BT CTO Peter Cochrane
Facebook's share price climbs after Zuckerberg's Congress grilling
The social network billionaire's fortune grew by around $3bn over his performance in front of senators
Facebook: Cambridge Analytica got its hands on the details of 87 million users
Zuckerberg admits Facebook 'should have done more' to prevent the data leaks
Mark Zuckerberg refuses to appear before Parliamentary select committee investigating Facebook data practices
Zuckerberg to send flunky to give evidence to Parliamentary select committee
Facebook hands over 3,000 Russia-linked ads. So what next?
Zuckerberg should employ a "team of moaners and cynics".
Mark Zuckerberg criticises Elon Musk for 'irresponsible' warnings over AI
But Elon Musk hits back suggesting that Zuckerberg 'has limited understanding of AI'
Battered by the HTC Vive and Playstation VR, Facebook plans £150 Oculus VR headset, according to reports
Launch planned for October as Facebook plays catch-up in VR
Facebook profits up by 130 per cent to $3.6bn in fourth quarter
Revenues also surged from $5.8bn to $8.8bn
AI can help humanity solve the world's 'hard problems', claims Eric Schmidt
Google chairman believes AI can solve challenges like climate change and tech firms need to work together to make it happen