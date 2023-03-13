Meta wants to launch a Twitter rival

According to MoneyControl, Meta will develop the platform, codenamed "P92", using ActivityPub, a decentralised social networking protocol utilised by other federated applications such as Mastodon.

The business news website says it spoke with insiders and was able to view a copy of internal P92 product brief.

The sources said the new app will be branded under Instagram, enabling people to log in using their Instagram usernames and passwords.

It remains uncertain whether P92 is still in the ideation phase or work has already commenced.

A source closely involved in the development said the app is still a work-in-progress.

"The plan as of now is that the MVP (minimum viable product) will definitely allow our users to broadcast posts to people on other servers. It may or may not enable our users to follow and view the content of people on other servers," the person said.

As per the plan, some of the initial features will include tappable links in posts with previews (similar to Twitter), usernames, user bios, verification badges and shareable images and videos.

The first version of the app will also include features such as followers and likes, although it is unclear if commenting will also be available at launch.

"The team is also discussing whether to have the ability to reshare content like Twitter apart from business and creator accounts. A rights manager will be integrated from the beginning for first party content, but probably not for third party content from other apps and servers," another source said.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed that the company is indeed considering the creation of an independent decentralised social network for sharing text updates.

"We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests," the spokesperson said.

However, the company did not disclose any information regarding whether the new platform would be based on ActivityPub or just compatible with it, the current stage of development of the project, or any other details.

Meta's plan for a Twitter rival comes amidst Facebook's struggle to engage younger audiences.

At the same time, the company's significant investments in the metaverse - a virtual environment for user interaction and work - show little signs off paying off, at least in the near term.

Instagram, Meta's video-sharing app, is also currently facing tough competition as popular content creators and influencers are increasingly moving to TikTok.

In response to reports of Meta's plans to develop a text-sharing app, Twitter CEO Elon Musk called out Mark Zuckerberg as a copycat.

He wrote "Copy (cat emoji)" in response to a tweet discussing Meta's potential move.

Since Musk's acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion in October, the social media platform has faced challenges in retaining its advertisers.

Following the Twitter acquisition, Musk has relaxed the platform's content moderation policies, leading to the reinstatement of numerous accounts that had been suspended for violating content standards and spreading false information.

The EU has already warned Musk that Twitter could face fines, or even a ban in the region, if it fails to comply with content moderation guidelines.