Marissa Mayer
Marissa Mayer admits that Yahoo still hasn't any idea exactly how the company got hacked
All three billion accounts (most of them unused for years) were compromised in cyber attacks in 2013 and 2014
Two 'Russian spies' among four indicted in connection with 2014 cyber attack on Yahoo
Man arrested in Canada to face deportation to the US over hacks on internet company Yahoo
Marissa Mayer's Yahoo pay-off cut in half
$55m pay-off cut to $23m after Verizon re-negotiates purchase price
Yahoo sale to Verizon delayed as data breaches investigated
Yahoo announces that its sale will be shifted into the second quarter
Marissa Mayer to resign from Yahoo after Verizon acquisition is completed
Mayer to take $55m in compensation after sale of Yahoo web properties goes through
Daily Mail in Yahoo takeover talks
Will Jerry and David's Guide join the Sidebar of Shame?
Facebook headhunts new chief security officer Alex Stamos from Yahoo
Status update: Cheerio Yahoo, I've found a new job at Facebook
Yahoo buys video ad firm BrightRoll as rumours surface of plot to oust CEO Marissa Mayer
Yahoo makes another acquisition, but top shareholders are said to be exploring the possibility of a merger with AOL
Yahoo beats Q1 revenue expectations, despite profits slump
Struggling web firm boosted by Chinese internet firm Alibaba as CEO Marissa 'buoyed by growth'
Zuckerberg and Mayer hit back at Prism critics
Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer says she could go to jail for not complying, while Zuckerberg says government did a bad job
Yahoo beats Google in US web traffic
Company receives more visitors than rival for first time in over two years
Tumblr was running out of money before Yahoo paid $990m for it
Quarterly filing reveals that Tumblr had just $16.6m in cash when Marissa Mayer swooped - while Yahoo revenues continue to fall
Yahoo expands research labs to investigate emerging tech
50 PhDs to be hired to examine the likes of big data and AI
Yahoo investor responsible for appointing Mayer sells shares, leaves board
Despite selling off his Yahoo shares, Dan Loeb believes Yahoo is heading in the right direction
Yahoo acquires iPhone video app Qwiki
Yahoo continues to focus on mobile with $50m acquisition of storytelling app
Yahoo subjected to 12,000 data requests in six months under Prism
CEO Marrissa Mayer calls for government to reconsider its stance on FISA
Yahoo bids up to $800m for video site Hulu
Yahoo's plan to take on Google continues with bid for Hulu, as well as mobile and communications companies
Yahoo to buy Tumblr for $1.1bn
Marissa Mayer continues Yahoo's spending spree on content websites in bid to take on Google and Facebook
Yahoo's Mayer receives $36m in first six months as CEO
Figures revealed along with shareholder plans to curb board pay
Yahoo chairman resigns
Fred Amoroso is the latest casualty as the web firm struggles to reverse its fortunes
Yahoo's Mayer breaks silence on work from home ban
Staff more innovative when they're working together, argues Yahoo CEO
Yahoo and Apple discuss iPhone and iPad partnership
Yahoo apps could play more prominent role on Apple devices
O2 MD questions wisdom of Yahoo's ban on home working
'People don't need to come to the office to prove they're working hard' says David Plumb
Mayer's 'rigorous' hiring practices causing company to miss out on top talent, says Yahoo employee
CEO receiving internal complaints for refusing good candidates