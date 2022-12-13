London Stock Exchange Group

Microsoft acquires 4% stake in London Stock Exchange

Corporate

Microsoft acquires 4% stake in London Stock Exchange

Microsoft has announced a 10-year partnership with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) involving next-generation data, analytics and cloud computing products.

clock 13 December 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

WhatsApp could abandon UK if government bans E2E encryption

12 December 2022 • 3 min read
02

IT issues cost NHS 13.5 million hours every year

12 December 2022 • 2 min read
03

Government announces multi-million investment in STEM talent

12 December 2022 • 3 min read
04

Crisis moves apps & data to the cloud to streamline annual Christmas campaign

12 December 2022 • 6 min read
05

Interview: Compass Group, UK IT Industry Awards finalist

12 December 2022 • 3 min read