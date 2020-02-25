LogRhythm
LogRhythm becomes the latest addition to the Thoma Bravo portfolio
Investment firm takes a majority stake in SIEM pioneer LogRhythm
Journey to the AI-enabled SoC: Unlocking potential with data
LogRythm's Chris Petersen explains the importance of data to security operations
Want tighter security? Work on your data quality, says LogRhythm
Better data quality enables faster time to respond, and therefore a higher likelihood of a positive outcome
'Cyber criminals have upped their game' admits worried CIO
'I'm wearing eight bullet-proof vests and hoping one of them stops the bullet, and often it's the last one. I'm getting nervous,' says Nick Ioannou, head of IT, Ratcliffe Groves Partnership
Mumsnet user details stolen by hackers following DDoS attack
Mumsnet founder Justine Roberts also subjected to 'swatting' attack by same culprit