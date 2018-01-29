LME

clock 29 January 2018 • 1 min read

Security

The next five years in security: more zero-days, more ransomware and more espionage with AI deployed on both sides, warns LME CISO Russell Wing

GDPR won't just mean potential fines for IT security compromises, warns Wing, it will provide a 'guide price' for cyber criminals

clock 02 November 2017 • 4 min read

Internet

London Metal Exchange to launch super-fast network in October

LMEnet part of £30m investment project at the London Metal Exchange

clock 24 July 2014 •

Services and Outsourcing

CTO interview: Technology and tradition at the London Metal Exchange

Insourcing IT at the London Metal Exchange is just the start of a slew of new projects, chief technology officer Robin Paine tells Graeme Burton

clock 23 July 2014 •

Strategy

Why the London Metal Exchange is investing £1m in new technology for old-style 'pit trading'

LME chief technology officer Robin Paine talks to Computing about the Exchange's plans to upgrade its face-to-face trading technology

clock 26 June 2014 •

Communications

London Metals Exchange to invest £1m in new trading floor technology

137-year-old Exchange rejects proposals to ditch 'open-outcry trading floor' and will update it instead

clock 23 June 2014 •

Strategy

London Metal Exchange 'insources' its IT team

One hundred employees return to tend the IT function at the LME

clock 01 May 2014 •
