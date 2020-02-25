FIN6 APT targeting individuals via LinkedIn in a bid to get web skimmers onto e-commerce sites
IBM X-Force warns of new spear-phishing attacks by APT it has tracked since 2015
Microsoft revenues up by 12 per cent driven by Azure cloud growth
Cloud - and Office 365 in particular - drove revenues up again, but Xbox hardware sales tanked
Can you cheat your way to LinkedIn qualifications?
Yes. Yes you can
LinkedIn backtracks on censorship of Chinese activist
Another question mark over the influence of repressive regimes on tech firms
University of Birmingham CISO: "I have severe doubts about the security of Facebook, and LinkedIn is going the same way"
The University of Birmingham faces security challenges from the local to the international level
One million email credentials from the top-500 UK law firms' found for sale on the 'dark web'
Law firms wide open to phishing scams following security breaches
Specsaver's Phil Pavitt to leave after three years as global CIO at the company
Phil Pavitt to move on at the end of June this year
Line of fire: 13 companies that could disappear in the next dot-com crash
A slew of digital detritus was swept away in the last dot-com crash in 2000. What tech companies could struggle, or even go under, in the next one?
Microsoft offers concessions to European Commission over LinkedIn deal
European Commission to rule on Microsoft-LinkedIn deal on 6 December
Microsoft-LinkedIn acquisition should face EU antitrust investigation, says Salesforce
Salesforce had also bid for LinkedIn to boost its CRM presence
Bidding war between Microsoft and Salesforce over LinkedIn raised price by $5bn
Facebook and Google also reportedly interested in buying LinkedIn
Five reasons why Microsoft should not have acquired LinkedIn
How can Microsoft justify the hefty $26.2bn price tag?
Why is Microsoft buying LinkedIn?
$26bn well spent, or a glaring sign of a tech bubble about to burst?
Microsoft to acquire LinkedIn for $26.2bn - in cash
Deal announced today will see LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner reporting to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Almost 170 million LinkedIn user details from 2012 hack offered for sale
Passwords stored in plain text. The most common password? '123456'...
LinkedIn being used as a 'front door' to phishing attacks
Computing's research reveals phishing is the top threat to businesses, and is increasing in severity, while attacks use novel methods to make potential victims feel comfortable before sending their payloads
Top 10 most read: iPhone 6 Plus v Nexus 6 v Note 4 review, LinkedIn phishing, Oracle malware
Top stories from the past seven days on V3
RSA Insurance Group: 'We want to be the world's first truly social insurer'
New RSA Group head of social media explains how building communities for customers can benefit both sides
Standard Chartered CIO retiring as firm announces wave of job cuts
Jan Verplancke is retiring after a decade at the firm, with a successor yet to be announced
Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft and others call on US Senate to limit NSA surveillance
Reform Government Surveillence Group urges US legislators to pass USA Freedom Act in open letter
Facebook at Work to compete with LinkedIn, Google and Microsoft
Users can keep their personal and professional profiles separate if they prefer
GCHQ cyber-attack cost 'several million euros', says Belgacom security head Fabrice Clément
GCHQ's Belgacom attack mainly compromised staff with technical profiles, says Clément, in wide-ranging interview
LinkedIn users warned of new phishing scam
Fake emails discovered designed to harvest logins and passwords
GCHQ seeks to control the internet with social media manipulation, poll hacking and even more snooping
Spy agency has catalogue of software tools it uses to infiltrate the internet to shape what people see