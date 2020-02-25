ITU
Amazon plan to build network of 3,236 satellites to provide global broadband internet
The satellite network will provide internet access to millions of people in communities across the world with poor or no internet access
ITU plan to shift internet from IPv4 to IPv6 panned by engineers
ITU's IPv6 plans criticised as 'fundamentally flawed'
ITU: 5G base stations should offer 20Gbps downloads, 10Gbps uploads and support one million devices over one mile
ITU outlines draft specs for 5G communications
UK and US reject global telecoms treaty over internet 'power grab'
Anti-spam and other 'out of scope' measures in draft telecoms treaty rejected by UK, US and other governments
ITU agrees deep-packet inspection of internet traffic
Agreement reached between national governments behind closed doors
Battle for control of the internet spills into the open at WCIT
UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon stakes claim to the internet in opening day of WCIT
UN and ITU intensify battle for control of the internet
Russia, China and other national governments' bid to take control of the internet to intensify at ITU conference in Dubai next week
ITU approves universal phone charger standard
GSMA predicts standby energy consumption will be cut by half
Mobile broadband is driver for internet connectivity
More than 600 million people will be using mobile broadband by end of this year, says research
ITU pledges to fight global cybercrime
The International Telecommunication Union is at the forefront of organising worldwide co-operation on telecoms issues