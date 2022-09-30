Doreen Bogdan-Martin is first woman to head UN's ITU

The United Nations has named the new head of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) as Doreen Bogdan-Martin: the first woman to lead the organisation in its 157-year history.

Her official title will be secretary-general of the ITU, which establishes the international standards underpinning mobile phones, television and the internet.

The ITU is the main technology body in the UN. First founded in 1865 to oversee global telegraph networks, in 1947 it was designated as a specialised agency of the UN. It currently plays a significant part in facilitating the use of radio, satellites and the internet.

Bogdan-Martin claimed a landslide victory against contender Rashid Ismailov in an election among ITU member states on Thursday. Out of 172 votes polled, she received 139. Bogdan-Martin is from the USA, while Ismailov is a former deputy telecoms minister of Russia.

The election was held in Bucharest, Romania, during the ITU's Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-22).

Bogdan-Martin will begin her four-year term on the 1st January 2023, succeeding China's Houlin Zhao, who has held the position since 2014.

"The world is facing significant challenges - escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the Internet," Bogdan-Martin said.

"I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity to make a transformational contribution. Continuous innovation can and will be a key enabler to facilitate resolution of many of these issues," she added.

Immensely proud to be the first woman ever elected to the post of @ITU Secretary-General.

We've finally smashed a 157-y.o. glass ceiling! - and I hope this result inspires women & girls everywhere to dream big & make those dreams a reality!#Plenipot pic.twitter.com/138WfX74fK — Doreen Bogdan-Martin (@ITUBDTDirector) September 29, 2022

Bogdan-Martin has served in executive roles in international telecommunications policy for more than 20 years. She joined the ITU's Development Bureau in 1993 and became its director in 2019.

Throughout her career, she has led collaborations between the corporate sector, civil society, and other UN groups to speed the spread of digital technology and increase connectivity.

She has also emphasised the importance of digital transformation to achieve economic prosperity, job creation, gender equality, skills development and socio-economic inclusion, as well as to build circular economies, reduce the impact of climate change, and save lives.

US President Joe Biden supported Bogdan-Martin's bid for the ITU's top position, stating that she had the integrity, experience and vision required to change the digital world.

"I strongly support Doreen Bogdan-Martin for the next Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union," Biden said.

"She understands the importance of connecting every school to the Internet and making sure every student can access virtual learning, providing women and girls the digital tools they need to succeed, and extending the benefits of online health and educational resources."