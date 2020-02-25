IoT
Government plans new laws to mandate minimum security standards for consumer IoT devices
Government expected to push for legal recognition of emerging TS 103 645 global IoT security standard
Telnet credentials for half-a-million IoT devices and routers released online
Telnet belongs in a museum, warn security specialists, but is still rolled into modern internet-connected devices
Carnival Corp's edge computing could change the face of the travel industry
Can intelligence-led service introduce cruise travel to a younger generation?
Amazon announces longer-range Sidewalk wireless network for IoT devices
Sidewalk will use low-bandwidth 900 megahertz spectrum to enable communication with IoT devices a mile away
Critical vulnerabilities in Telestar IoT radio devices could enable attackers to remotely capture systems
Hackers can also transmit audio as commands and force a play stream using the security bugs
Microsoft announces general availability of Azure Security Centre for IoT
IoT Azure security tool can identify configuration issues before they can be used in a cyber attack
Eleven zero-day vulnerabilities in VxWorks expose more than two million devices worldwide
Security researchers warn that six of the 'URGENT/11' vulnerabilities are critical and could facilitate remote access attacks on embedded devices
IT security specialists need to look at IoT security in buildings in a completely different way, says Cundall director Chris Grundy
The construction industry still hasn't got to grips with the IT security challenges of IoT devices embedded in buildings
Silex malware targeting IoT devices spotted by security researchers
Silex attacks any Unix-like system with default login credentials
Implementing technological advances in business - Millennials vs Technology Leaders
Emma Stevens and Samantha Kerins of law firm Coffin Mew discuss differing opinions around some of the key technology trends of 2019
Digital transformation: change is 'gradual then sudden'
Digital transformation doesn't happen overnight - but when we look back, we realise how far we've come
Government unveils new laws for IoT and internet-connected devices
Government IoT proposals would introduce security labeling to internet-connected devices
Millions of IoT devices exposed by security flaws in integrated P2P communications software
Embedded iLnkP2P software is supposed to make it easier for users to connect to their IoT devices- but also makes it easy for attackers
A connected future on the road: 5G set to power safer, less congested roads by 2020
Rohit Gupta, vice president and head of manufacturing, logistics, energy & utilities, Europe at Cognizant, discusses how roads will become safer with the advent of 5G
Bitdefender on how its protecting your smart home with a Box
And why all the machine learning happens inside your home network
Predictions for manufacturing: Industrial trends for 2019
Industry 4.0, the Fourth Industrial Revolution or the Industrial Internet of Things. Regardless of the phrase used to describe digitalisation in manufacturing, there's no denying that a shift has already taken place. But, is the age of industrial buzzwords...
SNCF is using the IoT - without the IoT
From iPads to predict track maintenance to Lidar devices building a digital simulation of the rail network, France's public rail company is always innovating
Government puts IoT security at the forefront with new Code of Practice for industry
The IoT has gone unsecured for too long, say DCMS and NCSC
Legislators need to be leading the debate around AI not playing catchup, says Lloyds Bank analyst
As technology advances exponentially legislators need to find a way to do the same, argues panel
There is a massive hole in IoT security, says Avast researcher
Poorly-configured protocols are leaving whole networks open to attackers
Building a smart city infrastructure: the key role of APIs and microservices
How APIs, microservices and visual interfaces can be best used to build the smart city of tomorrow
Walmart migrates to Azure with Microsoft partnership
Companies are challenging Amazon in retail and cloud
IoT security: mitigating the prospect of a life-threatening cyber attack
IoT manufacturers who prioritise cybersecurity procedures in the design stage will have a powerful competitive advantage