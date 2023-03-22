Peter Cochrane: Optimising to extinction

Economic incentives create dangerous levels of brittleness and a lack of adaptability in the face of rapid technological and market change
We are the only species on this planet with an almost singular focus on optimising everything on the basis of cost, performance and return on investment. Mother Nature, on the other hand, has le...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders