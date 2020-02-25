internet protocol
IPv4 black market grows as IPv6 remains undesirable
Dormant domain reactivation and selling becoming commonplace after internet address shift
Oracle buys Acme Packet for 'session border control'
Oracle pays $2.1bn for IP hardware company Acme
Net address body disbands, condemns lack of government support
6UK says slow uptake of IPv6 will cost UK dear
UK internet consumer business model 'doesn't work' says Level 3
Fibre communications company calls for pay-as-you-consume broadband contracts
BT gets superfast Welsh broadband contract
96 per cent of country to have connections up to 80Mbps by 2015
ICANN postpones applications for new top-level domains after 'glitch'
ICANN has taken down a recently introduced system for allocating new top-level domain names after a security bug was uncovered
Foreign Office to hold talks on whether internet access is a human right
Minister will meet campaigners next week
ICANN approves domain name overhaul
But businesses must protect their brand against cyber squatters
IANA exhausts its supply of IPv4 addresses
With IPv4 addresses now 'out of stock', organisations must turn to IPv6 for future address ranges
Cisco to buy smart grid specialist Arch Rock
Network giant making waves in the smart grid metering services market
Researchers want to create next-generation internet
US university pioneers research into tweaking net to focus on content not IP address
European Patent Office rules on software
Decision ends debate on business method and establishes most recent precedent
Atkins signs £12m deal for global IP network
Engineering giant is moving to a new centralised IT architecture
Ofcom to consult on next-generation networks
BT's revised plans mean regulator must look again at competition