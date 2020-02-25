Intel-cloud
Intel Capital invests $62m in 16 new companies with focus on cloud, mobile, IoT and analytics
Investment arm of chip-maker Intel is to invest a total of $355m this year
Microsoft and Dropbox to offer Dropbox integration with Office365 - starting with Apple iOS and Android, not Windows Phone
Deal represents shift at Microsoft to provide more integration with third-party cloud services
Can Salesforce.com take on SAP, Oracle and IBM in cloud-based analytics?
Believe the hype? The anticipated Salesforce.com analytics solution, and the SAP-Birst partnership are just the latest in a string of cloud analytics announcements. John Leonard surveys the landscape
SAP and Birst collaborate to offer cloud-based analytics on Hana
Engineering partnership promises high-speed analytics from a single cloud platform
Forget the postponed IPO, Box may struggle just to survive, says Accellion CEO
Accellion's Yorgen Edholm says competitive pressures will intensify in the enterprise public cloud
The cloud and the coming software-defined revolution
Intel's Alan Priestley explains how the software-defined world will impact both the cloud and the data centre. Graeme Burton reports
No more snowflakes - why enterprise application design needs to change in the age of cloud
Unique, fragile and impossible to reproduce, traditional enterprise applications will soon be left out in the cold, says Rory Barr, Barclays
Lenovo updates ThinkServer portfolio as it aims for top spot in server market
Firm looks to build on its presence in the PC market to gain server market share
Data centre co-location - why do it?
Digital Realty's Omer Wilson explains the advantages of co-location to the audience at the Data Centre & Infrastructure Summit
Cloud driving employee skill sets to become more specialised, says City & Guilds IT director
Ian Turfrey tells employees that they have to expand their skill sets
Don't fear the DevOps
Are IT decision-makers still afraid to rise to the DevOps challenge, leaving incumbent structures in place?