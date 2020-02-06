Information Commissioner's Office
ICO to police: Live facial recognition 'raises serious concerns'
ICO calls for a statutory code of conduct to stop police misuse of live facial recognition technology
Nearly £100m for Marriott, £138m for BA - what is the take home message from these sudden massive ICO fines?
Eerke Boiten, Professor of Cyber Security at De Montfort University, warns that the ICO's new habit of issuing big fines could backfire
British Airways faces £183m GDPR fine over last year's security breach
British Airways faces record fine for data breach - the first to be levied under GDPR
Met police face enforcement order over data request handling
The ICO has given Met officials until September to implement appropriate measures
London Borough of Newham fined £145,000 over gang members' data leak
Incidents of gang violence, including murder, increased in the aftermath of the Newham Council data breach
Cambridge Analytica parent fined £15,000 for non-compliance with ICO
SCL Elections breached the Data Protection Act by ignoring an enforcement issue
When will the ICO use the maximum GDPR fines available?
With Facebook fined a paltry pre-GDPR sum, and the ICO traditionally reluctant to use its powers to the full, is there a danger that organisations will take data security less seriously?
Facebook/Cambridge Analytica 'the canary in the coalmine of a new Cold War', says whistleblower Wylie
Whistleblowers, journalists and the ICO addressed the European Parliament on Monday
ICO targets UKIP in use of political data investigation
Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham confirms that she has formally demanded information from the political party, and that it has appealed the notice to the Information Rights Tribunal
Google's DeepMind signs deal with Taunton and Somerset NHS Foundation Trust
Five-year deal for DeepMind's Streams app follows controversy about transfer of sensitive patient data
Greater Manchester Police fined £150,000 for losing victim interview videos in the post
Three DVDs, which showed victims talking openly about crimes they had suffered, have never been found
Online building products supplier fined £55,000 by ICO after SQL injection attack exposed payment details
Attacker accessed Plymouth-based company's customers' payment details
ICO fines health firm £200,000 for emailing insecure audio recordings
HCA International also in hot water for how subcontractor stored data
Facebook stops using data from UK WhatsApp users following ICO probe
Elizabeth Denham, the UK's Information Commissioner, writes that Facebook has agreed to pause using data from UK WhatsApp users for advertisements or product improvement purposes
Britain on the hook for £122bn in fines under European Union GDPR, claims PCI Security Standards Council
SMEs on the hook for £52bn, while large organisations could be forced to pay up £70bn
TalkTalk fine: Firm will have to pay only £320,000 if it coughs up early
Pay by 1 November and receive £80,000 saving
Privacy Shield given tentative approval by EU data protection authorities
Framework good enough for now but changes will be needed, says Article 29 Working Party
New information commissioner Elizabeth Denham begins five-year term at ICO
Five years of challenges for new ICO chief
ICO head Christopher Graham steps down after seven years
Elizabeth Denham to take over as Information Commissioner
Top 10 most read: V3 Digital Awards winners, Brexit fallout and Knight's Landing launch
Top 10 most read stories from the past seven days on V3
Government puts forward Canadian privacy chief for Information Commissioner role
Elizabeth Denham to take over from Christopher Graham in the summer
Even 'one-man band' SMEs will be hit by new EU data protection regime, warn lawyers
Butchers, bakers, candlestick makers (and plumbers) will ALL be ruled by the General Data Protection Regulation
ICO launches data protection toolkit for SMBs
Self-assessment tool to help SMBs ensure they don't get fined by the ICO for breaching Data Protection Act
'The UK does not undertake mass surveillance,' Theresa May tells Parliamentary Committee
Home Secretary tells Joint Committee that bulk data collection and Investigatory Powers Bill plans don't equate to mass surveillance