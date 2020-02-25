industrial espionage
Ex-IBM employee pleads guilty to stealing code "for China"
The man was employed by IBM for four years and was picked up by undercover officers
Yes, Trident really could be vulnerable to a cyber attack, warn experts
IT security experts warn that without proper cyber security investment, the Trident Nuclear Missle system could be hacked
One-third of staff would sell their company's valuable intellectual property
Shameless employees start the bidding for your company's valuable IP at just £100