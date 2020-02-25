IMRG
July sees slowest online sales growth for 18 months
Rise by 11.5 per cent on 2010, but sales of electrical goods actually dip by 3 per cent
Online retail best placed to weather spending cuts
IMRG claims online retail will stay strong despite expected deflation and higher VAT
E-commerce standard allows global comparison of performance
IMRG's Gems standard brings uniformity to e-commerce measurement
Christmas comes early for online retailers
Sales of gifts online expected to be 16 per cent higher than last year, according to the IMRG Capgemini e-Retail Sales Index
Mobile-optimised sites to be more lucrative than smartphone apps
Mobile-commerce sites preferable to app stores for both consumers and businesses, says industry body
Zara and H+M to move into online retail
Fashion retailers target UK's increasingly web-savvy consumers
IMRG offers new index to help online retailers boost sales
IMRG launches an annual programme aimed at helping online retailers improve their bottom line
June online sales up 20 per cent
Online sales in June reached £4.4bn, according to the IMRG Capgemini e-Retail Sales Index
UK online retail market expected to yield £123bn in 2020
IMRG Capgemini e-Retail Sales Index forecasts optimistic figures for next 10 years
Online sales surpass £4bn
Web retailers see trading surge during February
Online retail reaches all-time low
January growth rates collapse following buoyant Christmas
Online retail growth slumps to all-time low
Consumer belt-tightening and concerns over postal strikes hit web retailers hard
Online shopping reaches £3.8bn in a month
August figures higher than 2008 despite sluggish monthly growth
Online sales bounce back
Seventeen per cent increase driven by strong web sales of clothing
Online retail growth slows
Conversion rates plunge as recession hits web spending, says research
E-commerce growth reaches all-time low
Web retailers are under pressure to remain competitive, says research
Online shopping up 14 per cent on 2008
But monthly fashion sales decline for the first time in almost a decade
A third of UK consumers too scared to shop online
ID fraud is a growing concern, says research
Online customer service reaches new low
Retailers could take more advantage of social networking, says study
Online retail continues to shine
But web spending declined from January to February as a consequence of generally tough trading conditions
UK online spending to reach £56bn by 2014
UK leads online shopping trend in Europe, says Forrester Research
Online shopping keeps growing
Web sales were up 19 per cent in January, helping to offset dire trading on the high street
Online buying hits a new peak
Improvement in delivery times drove a surge in web shopping last Monday