IBMLITS
What exactly did security software companies know of Regin, the latest malware disclosed by Symantec this weekend?
H4cked off: Security software companies have some questions to answer about Regin, the latest state-sponsored malware that has been observed in the wild for at least six years
In computer security, it's almost impossible to tell the 'good guys' from the 'bad guys'
Even the most sophisticated of cyber attacks invariably start with a banal email and a simple attachment or URL. But how should organisations start to protect themselves against such attacks?
Threat intelligence - the best form of defence?
Major organisations are subject to millions of 'security events' every week, but which ones should be ignored and which investigated? IBM argues that threat intelligence can help