Hardware
Asus VivoBook S15 S532 review
A great mid-ranger let down by a sub-par screen and middling battery
Ticwatch S2 review
A great fitness watch disgused as an above average smartwatch
Bitdefender on how its protecting your smart home with a Box
And why all the machine learning happens inside your home network
Scientists claim to prove the true benefits of quantum computing for the first time
IBM and Technical University of Munich team demonstrate how Shor's algorithm, which can't be cracked by conventional computers, can be solved quickly with quantum computing
Korean researchers develop transparent nanoforce touch sensor for future wearables
Created via a thin, flexible, and transparent hierarchical nanocomposite film
Penn State researchers discover fresh way to speed up creation of quantum computers
Via the entropy of a 3D lattice of super-cooled, laser-trapped atoms
Intel launches Octane SSD 905P offering up to 575,000 IOPS for random read
Intel Octane 905P SSD very fast, but very expensive
Researchers claim to have discovered a "surprising" new superconductor material
New material could pave the way for even faster supercomputers, claims scientists
TSMC starts high volume production of 7nm chips
Claims to have "the most competitive logic density" in the industry
Amazon working on robot for early 2019, claims Bloomberg report
Amazon robot would probably be little more than an Amazon Echo on wheels
Scientists edge closer to developing safer and longer-lasting lithium-metal batteries
Lithium-metal expected to form the foundation of high-density energy storage of the future
MIT researchers manage to tune graphene to behave as an insulator or a superconductor
'Wonder material' created by stacking graphene sheets
Apple reportedly buying long-term supplies of cobalt directly from miners
In fear of future shortage - or in preparation for its own electric car project?
Maplin the latest high street retailer to fall into difficulties
Electronics and computer chain the latest high street retailer to fall into difficulties
A brief history of technology - when computers were the size of rooms
Technology may be advancing and improving at a fearsome rate, but few developments today can match the design, charm and sheer weirdness of the inventions of yesteryear
Netgear plans spin-off of its Arlo smart home products into separate company
The security camera race just got interesting
Western Digital's fog of MyCloud security vulnerabilities increases with new disclosures
Gulftech Research and Development's James Bercegay warns that SMBs could be at risk
Who won the console wars, XBox One or Playstation?
November was a strong month for gaming, but which console came out on top overall?
New complaints over Google's Pixel 2 XL smartphone
Now the anti-fingerprint coating is peeling from Pixel 2 XL users' £900 smartphones
Google Pixel 2: Users complain of even more faults
Problems deepen for Google's ultra-expensive smartphone
HP Inc unveils world's 'most powerful' 2-in-1 mobile workstation - with a price tag to match
HP ZBook x2 offers 32GB RAM, M.2 SSD with up to 2TB storage and Nvidia Quadro GPU
Microsoft's new ARM-based laptops will go more than a day between battery charges
Laptops should be able to offer true all-day working, and some
Qualcomm demos 5G mobile device with 5Gbps download speeds
5G products could start appearing from 2019 - but networks may take some time catching up
Google unveils Home Mini virtual assistant and Google Home Max speaker
Google talks big on AI on virtual assistant launch, but doesn't explain much