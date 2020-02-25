Freedom of Information
Twenty-five per cent of local authorities affected by ransomware
Only one council admits to paying the ransom with the rest claiming they simply restored from backups
City regulator FCA admits losing thousands of sensitive documents
Regulator forced to admit to multiple data breaches following Freedom of Information request
Are local authorities being targeted in Oracle software-licence audits?
Croydon, Greenwich, Havering, and Hillingdon spent more than £500,000 on Oracle over the past two years
More than 170 law firms investigated by ICO over data breaches in 2014
Revelation follows public warning from ICO for law firms to get their act together over data protection