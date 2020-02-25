Firefox Browser
What's new in Firefox Quantum?
Released next week, Firefox 57 is the first to feature a major Servo component, Quantum CSS
Mozilla to trial sponsored links on Firefox
Firefox will not be turned into "a mess of logos sold to the highest bidder", claims Firefox VP
Pirate Bay launches 'PirateBrowser' to dodge ISP blocks on file-sharing
Specialist browser launched 'to circumvent censorship', particularly in countries like the UK...
Firefox is the most vulnerable browser, says Sourcefire
'Internet Explorer's bad reputation might not be completely deserved - Firefox actually has a lot more vulnerabilities'
Java zero-day exploit being sold for 'five digits'
Weakness found in most recent version of Oracle's Java
Firefox update pulled over security fear
Mozilla advises Firefox 16 users to go back to previous version
Microsoft to face new investigation by European Commission
Software company failed to abide by 2009 'browser choice' commitment
Windows RT 'may have anti-trust implications', says Mozilla
Ovum: Biggest winners of API war could be Android
Yahoo applies 'do not track' site-wide
Portal joins browsers in spreading DNT mechanism
Mozilla developing IE10 rival for Windows 8
Mozilla is developing a new version of Firefox that will function across both desktop and tablet versions of Windows 8
Mozilla adds tracking graph tool to Firefox
Add-on shows who tracks you in real time
Google changes tack on 'do not track'
U-turn for Chrome follows flak from privacy groups
Google fixes another seven serious security flaws in Chrome
Mozilla also corrects the same vulnerability in its Firefox browser
Four-year-old hack raises SSL alarm
Certificate authority of Dutch telco added to list of compromised issuers
IE9 thrashes rival browsers in security contest
In tests, Microsoft's cloud-based reputation system blocked over 99 per cent of malicious URLs
Mozilla to launch mobile OS
Firefox creator working on operating system for smartphones and tablets
Google Chrome hits 20 per cent global market share
This is up from under three per cent two years ago
Review: Mozilla Firefox 5
Mozilla updates Firefox in double-quick time, but with few significant feature additions
Mozilla to release Firefox version 5 today
Firefox now on quarterly update cycle
Hats off to the open source movement
Idealism and a love of innovation and collaboration drive the open source movement
Firefox 4 downloads triple those of Internet Explorer 9
Result achieved in less than 48 hours of the release of Mozilla's latest browser
Mozilla Firefox 4 review
Headline features include webGL support and better JavaScript performance
Mozilla releases Firefox 4 today
Firefox also released weekend update to patch problems with the software
Business space unexcited by IE9 release
Analysts remain sceptical about initial enterprise IE9 take-up in spite of positive reviews