Federal bureau of investigation
British authorities knew about US plans to arrest Marcus Hutchins
GCHQ allowed Hutchins to fly and be arrested to avoid extradition battle
Juniper silent on claims that China was the source of compromise in ScreenOS
"Unauthorised code" in firewall operating system maintained in China
National Crime Agency takes part in global operation to take down hacking website linked to Lizard Squad
Coventry man arrested and bailed in global operation against cyber criminals
Plane hacker Chris Roberts denies taking control of Boeing 737
Hacker backtracks on FBI plane-control claims
FBI lobbying US government for 'back doors' into Facebook, Google and Skype
US spooks call for easier wiretapping of social media - and heavy punishments for companies that don't comply
FBI denies Apple iPad UDID leak - claims it's 'totally false'
Well they would, wouldn't they?