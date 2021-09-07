Fairphone

Fairphone: a business built on sustainability

Green

'Fairphone’s customers act out of the belief that positive change is a choice they can make'

clock 07 September 2021 • 4 min read

Mobile Phones

Fairphone offers new twist on its FP3 smartphone with improved camera and audio modules and upgraded OS

Fairphone 3 Plus designed to increase the longevity of the ethical modular smartphone

clock 27 August 2020 • 3 min read

Privacy

Fairphone partners with /e/OS for a privacy-enhanced version of its FP3 smartphone

/e/OS is a 'de-Googled' fork of Android with trackers removed

clock 01 May 2020 • 2 min read

Mobile Phones

Fairphone announces new modular smartphone the Fairphone 3

Dutch social enterprise shines a light on murky practices in the electronics supply chain

clock 27 August 2019 • 2 min read

Mobile Phones

Jolla Sailfish OS to be ported to new Fairphone

Users of the forthcoming modular smartphone will be offered a choice of operating systems for the first time

clock 22 October 2015 •

Hardware

Top IT stories this week: Your Gmail for sale, Karma Police, and cloud fails to save council any money

Psst! We've got Computing's top seven stories from the past seven days for you - we'll do you a special deal too

clock 02 October 2015 • 2 min read

Mobile Phones

Fairphone 2 - a pre-production review of the new modular smartphone

Ahead of UK launch John Leonard gets an exclusive preview of the new ethical smartphone that's built to last

clock 24 September 2015 • 10 min read
