'Fairphone’s customers act out of the belief that positive change is a choice they can make'
Fairphone 3 Plus designed to increase the longevity of the ethical modular smartphone
/e/OS is a 'de-Googled' fork of Android with trackers removed
Dutch social enterprise shines a light on murky practices in the electronics supply chain
Users of the forthcoming modular smartphone will be offered a choice of operating systems for the first time
Psst! We've got Computing's top seven stories from the past seven days for you - we'll do you a special deal too
Ahead of UK launch John Leonard gets an exclusive preview of the new ethical smartphone that's built to last