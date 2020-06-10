Face recognition
Amazon workers urge Bezos to stop selling facial recognition tech to law enforcement
Kicking Palantir off of AWS is among their demands, too
Amazon firing: Staff laid off on failed smartphone and other tech projects
Amazon's bid to actually make a profit hits Lab126 technology developments
Privacy concerns prevent Facebook from releasing 'Moments' face-recognition technology in Europe
'Regulators have told us we have to offer an opt-in choice to people to do this,' says Facebook spokesperson