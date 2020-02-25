Exchange Server
Office 365? There's risk in them thar clouds
Orlando Scott-Cowley, cyber security strategist at Mimecast, explains how to reduce the risk inherent in a cloud-first strategy
Further Office 365 and Azure outages 'could have a detrimental impact on the running of the country' warns Mimecast
Customers should avoid putting all eggs in one basket, says Exchange partner
Password-stealing malware targeting Microsoft Outlook Web App email
Lock up your email servers - or use Office 365 instead