HPE to offer entire portfolio as-a-service by 2022
HPE is moving its entire product portfolio to subscription-based as-a-service offerings
Forgetfulness is the biggest cause of cloud price shocks
Procurement functions that cannot handle pay-as-you-go and daily payments are another hurdle, say web seminar panellists
BT disruption: Telecity owner Equinix owns up to 'brief outage'
Equinix holds up hands in email to customers, blames faulty UPS
Equinix buys Telecity for £2.3bn - after Telecity ditches Interxion deal
UK data centre operator snapped up by acquisitive US rival - dropping Interxion takeover in the process