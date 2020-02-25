Enterprise-Mobility
How to Drive Innovation in Fast Moving Markets: Inside bet365's Mobile Development
Alan Reed, Head of Systems Development, Sports at bet365 discusses the role data has to play in his organisation's mobile development strategy
Investing in mobility for profit and productivity
Organisations can derive tangible benefits from a mature approach to enterprise mobility, argues Richard Anstey
We live in a mobile world - so why do only one-third of businesses use Windows 10?
Rob Miles and Andy Philp discuss the transition from Windows 7 to Microsoft's latest cloud-friendly OS
Augmented reality: Could Pokémon Go change the law as reality collides with the virtual world?
Browne Jacobson's Joe O'Callaghan examines recent Pokémania from a legal perspective
Mobile collaboration tools now used by 56 per cent of UK firms, finds HPE Aruba and Economist report
While 54 per cent of UK businesses now offer hot-desking facilities
Metropolitan Police still undecided over iPad strategy 12 months after trial
Decision yet to be made on whether iPads are suitable for front-line policing
Enterprise mobility costs escalate as spend reaches £1,200 per device per year
Total figure is twice as much as expected as UK businesses shell out £13.2bn annually
Amadeus deploys Box to global workforce of 13,000
Box 'provides increased efficiency, security and simplicity for our employees' says Alexandre Cabaud, VP global business services at Amadeus
Cloud, mobile and big-data adoption boosts business revenues by 50 per cent, claims Dell
Cost of deployment still regarded as a major barrier to adoption by many organisations
BlackBerry CEO John Chen says company will 'think twice' about staying in hardware market if Android-powered Priv bombs
Can Android save BlackBerry? There's slim hope
Microsoft: 'We didn't just smash Windows 7 and 8 together to make 10'
Microsoft keynote at IP EXPO today focused on the enterprise benefits of Windows 10
Microsoft reveals Surface Pro 4 and Macbook Pro-baiting Surface Book
The tablet that can replace the tablet that can replace your laptop
Microsoft unveils new Lumia 950 and 950 XL with Windows 10 desktop modes
Weep, Ubuntu Phone
IBM and AT&T partner to provide enterprise mobile cloud security
'We're giving enterprise mobile device users stable, private access to data and apps in the cloud,' said Caleb Barlow, vice president of IBM Security
Yodel rolls out Windows 10, Windows Phone and Surface 3 for over 5,000 employees
Microsoft seen as the best platform for the company's moble workforce
NHS launches public health app trials
Smoking, diabetes, depression and anxiety targeted with new mobile push
'Our most prominent award to date': Wandera CEO on Computing Vendor Excellence Awards win
Wandera CEO Eldar Tuvey describes how important winning the Mobile Security Award is to the company
Apple launches iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus with 3D Touch
Cupertino's worst-kept secrets are finally revealed
Wandera uses machine learning to protect against new mobile security threats
Machine learning at the heart of efforts to identify threats, CEO Eldar Tuvey tells Computing
BlackBerry acquires Good Technology to improve enterprise mobility offering
$425m deal comes despite previous dismissive comments about BlackBerry from Good Technology CEO Chrissy Wyatt
Nokia nosedive: How can Microsoft avoid another $10bn mobile debacle?
Microsoft needs to recoup on an expensive couple of years in mobility
Robots replace 90 per cent of humans in Chinese factory - productivity increases 162 per cent
Our robot overlords are finally here, and they want YOUR job, citizen
'A huge accolade for a company of our size': How Tollring outshone its larger rivals at the Vendor Excellence Awards
MD Tony Martino says award is a testament to the talent and skill of his 30-strong workforce
Ministry of Defence enlists HP-led ATLAS consortium for IT modernisation mission
HP and Fujitsu among familiar big name IT vendors tasked with modernising MoD's telecommunications and IT infrastructure - and saving £1bn in the process