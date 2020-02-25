Eclypsium
Intel releases security updates to fix critical vulnerabilities in PMx driver
The bugs were discovered by firmware security vendor Eclypsium in August
Vulnerabilities found in more than 40 Windows device drivers that could be exploited to compromise PCs and servers
The drivers belong to 20 Microsoft-certified hardware and BIOS vendors, including Intel and Huawei
BMC firmware weaknesses put popular servers at risk - updated
Security flaws identified by Eclypsium have since been mitigated by manufacturers
Cloudborne vulnerability affecting baseboard management controllers exposes cloud servers to potential hacking
Baseboard management controllers give administrators remarkable control over servers inside data centres