Xbox users' private conversations eavesdropped by Microsoft contractors
Microsoft contractors listened-in on Xbox users - often picking up private conversations when users hadn't even 'hailed' the console
Facebook hired outside contractors to transcribe Messenger audio clips
Facebook hired contractors to listen-in and transcribe Messenger voice chats to check its AI algorithms were accurately interpreting audio snippets
Microsoft contractors are listening-in to Skype conversations
Used Skype's translation feature? Microsoft contractors may well have listened in on your call
Apple FaceTime app disabled over eavesdropping bug as Apple promises fix within days
Callers could hear, and in some cases see, recipients before they even answered
'Google has been recording our voices without our consent,' say Chromium users
Company admits it has been capturing audio - but only if a particular box has been ticked...