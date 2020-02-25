DevOps Summit
Registrations are open for DevOps Live 2020
DevOps is all about change, and this summit is the perfect way to stay abreast of all the new developments
DevOps Live: Humans have the attention span of a goldfish, and that's affecting how we learn
New technology is the best way to counter the skills gap
DevOps Live: "DevOps is not a checklist"
Defining DevOps as a term is hard; defining the process is even harder
How Ocado broke down its monoliths to create a scalable, saleable Smart Platform
Ocado wrote most of its own software and intends to sell it to other retailers - but the original monolithic architecture had to be torn down first
Biggest mistakes in DevOps? Trying to do too much, not prioritising and setting over-ambitious targets
Expert panelists at Computing's DevOps Summit 2017 divulge the biggest mistakes they've made in their journey to DevOps
How do you start with DevOps?
Start small and insist on more money, panel agrees
DevOps: the need for speed and the tools of choice
A summary of Computing's research into DevOps priorities and tools
'Take your A-players and put them on one team,' advises Capital One's Gregory Mazurek
Let star 'star' developers take the DevOps lead, suggest Mazurek
Recruit DevOps engineers internally and keep them loyal, advise experts
Good DevOps engineers are hard to find
Computing DevOps Excellence Awards 2017 - And the winners are...
Congratulations to you all!
Databases are the hidden bottleneck to DevOps, says Redgate
It's not as hard as you think to bring databases into the DevOps process, argues Tom Austin
Paddy Power Betfair: Network engineers and operations need to skill-up for DevOps
Paddy Power Betfair hiring network engineers with Python skills
"DevSecOps is a bit weird - it's just DevOps" says Chef
There's a different solution, says infrastructure-as-code company
DevOps in 2017: too much Dev and not enough Ops
Computing research presented at the DevOps Summit 2017 this morning
Computing DevOps Review 2017
Download our latest DevOps research report
Test & QA still the biggest bottleneck in DevOps, but why?
QA and test teams 'speak a completely different language' to rest of DevOps, finds research
How to build a DevOps culture in distributed teams? With the greatest of difficulty
DevOps Summit 2016 panel agrees: building a DevOps culture across distributed, diverse teams is hard, but doable
How Ticketmaster uses DevOps to better serve genuine customers while shutting out touts
Culture, standardisation around tools, and owning code in production are the keys, advises Ticketmaster's Simon Tarry
DevOps 'won't exist in five years' says AutoTrader
While DevSecOps is the next big flavour, adds Tesco
Don't play Russian roulette with test data, warns CA Technologies
DevOps and "requirement-based" approach is the way forward, argues delivery evangelist
Three DevOps myths - solved!
Puppet takes on the big questions from those still hesitating to adopt DevOps
Lebara CTO: 'The time for considering DevOps is gone - find out what your customer wants, or fall by the wayside'
"If software is eating the world, it's led by developers," says Finbarr Joy
Computing DevOps Review 2016
The DevOps review looks at levels of adoption of DevOps and its importance to digital strategy
Research: Exploring the connection between DevOps and digital
Is adopting DevOps a prerequisite for going digital, or a by-product of the digitalisation process?