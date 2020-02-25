Data Centre Summit
Computing Data Centre Audit 2015
Download the Data Centre Audit 2015
What is the biggest issue facing the data centre industry today?
Vendors identify their own views on the state of the sector in this exclusive Computing video
The cloud doesn't save us money, and we need MORE technical staff than before, claims local authority IT chief
Rocco Labellarte of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead thought cloud would cut costs and headcount, but things haven't gone exactly as planned
Digital transformation at Belron: 'Innovation is not about new technologies, it's about changing behaviour'
IT head Ben Naylor explains how the windscreen repair firm has changed to meet the public's expections
The advantages of managing DR from the hypervisor rather than the storage layer
Zerto's Chris Snell explains why DR/BC and replication need a rethink in the age of hybrid cloud
How Mellanox connectivity aids research into black holes and asteroids
Colin Bridger, senior director for northern Europe at Mellanox, tells Computing Data Centre summit how his firm's technology supports the SKA radio telescope
Working closely with CFO on data centre relocation was 'extremely positive' experience says Imperial College ICT chief
Defining and refining business case for a better project, says head of ICT operations
Investing in flash storage can pay for itself in months, says Tegile
Coupled with advanced compression, savings in space, cooling, performance and bandwidth mean flash will soon pay for itself
Why dbg picked Nimble Storage to improve its performance and scalability
dbg now has 50TB of usable space and about 120,000 IOPS thanks to Nimble Storage and Cisco UCS
'Any council that says it can't do cloud hasn't done its homework,' claims Peterborough City Council's Richard Godfrey
'No one pays their council tax so that I can employ someone to patch a server,' says Godfrey
'We can't guarantee the NSA won't touch our data,' says former Dutch government CIO
Dion Kotteman says US domination of the data centre and cloud hardware market means Washington will always have a way in
Computing's Data Centre Summit 2015 - Live!
Get all of the latest from Hilton Tower Bridge London as delegates hear from experts in the data centre and infrastructure field
Microsoft has quietly made its own version of Linux and it's called Azure Cloud Switch
A far cry from the Linux as 'cancer' days, Steve…
Stop the revolution! Flash set to displace the spinning disk
A shake-up in the storage market is happening - ignore it and get left behind. Computing talks to Dan Leary of Nimble Storage to find out how storage is changing
University of St Andrews keeps 'key intellectual property' in-house even as it moves more to the cloud
CIO Steven Watt keeps university IP close while strategically moving services and infrastructure to the cloud
One fifth of firms to focus on software-defined solutions or converged infrastructure in the next two years
Computing's latest research reveals that software-defined will go from being mentioned in meetings to playing a part in data centre strategies
'Discovery to implementation' in 10 months as Imperial College chooses Infinity for colo
Off-site and into colocation in record time, Imperial is laying the template for its sector peers
Have we reached peak virtualisation?
Computing Research reveals that uptake of server and storage virtualisation may have plateaued
Taking the initiative: How Coreix foresaw growing demand for colocation in a burgeoning market
Embracing colo and cloud in the heart of London
Data centre salaries: The 2015 guide to how much you should be earning in IT
What should engineers, architects, project managers and consultants be getting in their pay packets?
What were delegates' key take aways from Computing's Data Centre and Infrastructure Summit 2014?
Delegates were involved in many discussions at Computing's Data Centre and Infrastructure Summit 2014 - here are some of their key take aways on the day.
Orchestrating workload across public and private cloud
Intel lays down its strategy for dealing with infrastructure, endpoint and other technical considerations.
The cloud awaits, but are you ready for the jump?
Cloud and virtualisation is there for the taking, but deploying systems beyond the bricks and mortar data centre can be a difficult journey...