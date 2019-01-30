dark energy

Communications

Astronomers probe quasars from just after the Big Bang to calculate the expansion rate of the Universe

They found that the Universe is actually expanding faster than predicted by the standard model of cosmology

clock 30 January 2019 • 2 min read
