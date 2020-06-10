CSC
DXC Technologies debuts today following 'spin-merge' of HPE Enterprise Services with CSC
HPE's $13.9bn acquisition of EDS finally unwound with 'spin-merge' with CSC
HPE to spin off its services business and merge it with CSC
Hewlett Packard Enterprise touts tax-free "spin merge" with CSC to create $26bn services giant
CSC Lorenzo system partly to blame for Sheffield NHS Trust £12m deficit
Sheffield NHS Trust beset by "data issues" attributed to Lorenzo
Metropolitan Police selects CSC for two tower contracts worth a combined £250m
CSC to provide hosting and end user services as Met Police ploughs ahead with SIAM tower model
The top IT contract fiascos
Computing counts down some of the biggest disputes between companies and their IT suppliers
TfL appoints 12 suppliers onto its IT solutions framework including CSC, Infosys, Sopra Steria
Aim of framework is to provide 'more effective services that add value to the operating business', says TfL CIO Steve Townsend
You ARE being watched - one-quarter of retailers use facial recognition in store
Conventional retailers are getting increasingly personal, claims CSC - especially in fashion retail
TfL signs £6.5m mobile networking services deal with O2
O2 will provide TfL with bespoke mobile services as well as iPads and mobile phones
Top IT stories this week: CSC splits, plane hack denied, and why the CDO is an endangered species
Computing's top seven stories from the past seven days. Read all about it!
CSC to be sliced in two
Plan confirmed to split services company CSC in two, as reported in Computing last week
Services giant CSC to be broken up?
CSC's rumoured dismemberment follows costs inflicted after NHS IT project disaster
Transport for London selects Computacenter and CSC as part of £80m IT framework
Four UK suppliers chosen to provide hardware, software and services across organisation
Morecambe Bay NHS Trust claims it will save £35m with help from Lorenzo EPR system
Trust claims it will spend £9m on 24/7 support services, but will still save £35m over five years
HP and Capgemini top government suppliers' earnings list - raking in more than £1bn a year each
Whitehall Monitor finds that government continues to splash cash with big IT suppliers despite promise to move to SMEs
Billion dollar Oracle ERP project shot down by US Air Force
USAF scraps implementation after spending a cool $1bn on failed Oracle rollout
CSC finally implements Lorenzo patient records management system
Manchester's Tameside Hospital becomes first user of much-criticised system
Department of Health reaches deal with CSC over £2.9bn Lorenzo patient management system
Government claims of £1bn in savings questioned
100 CSC staff made redundant in first wave of job losses
A further 200 volunteered to leave
CSC and the NHS: Lorenzo now on hold until 31 August
Resolution postponed again, boilerplate statement prepares investors for risk of bad news.
NHS project dispute contributes to $4.3bn loss for CSC
£400M UK defence deal, however, will help make up for it
CSC bows to pressure on compulsory layoffs - Unite
CSC confirms it hopes to minimise compulsory cuts. Possibility of other firms stepping in, claims union
CSC job cuts: NOA backtracks on comments, makes things worse (UPDATED)
National Outsourcing Association "does not support the job cuts" says chief - while contradicting CSC's own statements. Meanwhile, back at the NHS...
Workers shocked as CSC announces 640 more UK job losses (UPDATED)
Unite says workers "devastated" by the news. India-based offshore workers on NHS programme immune, it claims