Britain planning to reduce Huawei's involvement in 5G
Government gives in to pressure from MPs and the US
General Election 2019: Conservatives promise full fibre for every home by 2025 and R&D incentives for cloud computing
Promise of £5 billion funding to underpin full-fibre pledge alongside boost to cloud computing with shake-up of R&D credits
Michael Gove calls for a British DARPA to increase UK technology investment
Gove calls for a UK DARPA as part of a technology investment push
Superfast broadband, digital skills and tech growth - all the promises from the London mayoral candidates
All the mainstream London mayoral candidates' digital promises
'The UK does not undertake mass surveillance,' Theresa May tells Parliamentary Committee
Home Secretary tells Joint Committee that bulk data collection and Investigatory Powers Bill plans don't equate to mass surveillance
UK government plans to weaken encryption 'threatens way of life, privacy and economic stability', warns Apple
'Strong encryption is vital to protecting innocent people from malicious actors,' Apple says in evidence released by Investigatory Powers Bill Joint Committee
'If people knew what bulk collection in Investigatory Powers Bill really meant, there'd be uproar' privacy expert tells MPs
Dr Joss Wright tells Science and Technology Committee modern communications data should be treated with respect, and government must be more clear about its intent to increase mass surveillance
'A government right to hack and a risk to British business' - Technology firms slam Investigatory Powers Bill
Representatives of the UK technology industry express grave concerns over 'Snooper's Charter' while giving evidence to Science and Technology Committee
Labour expresses concern over lack of safeguards within Investigatory Powers Bill
'The safeguards you are proposing are not as strong as it appeared,' Shadow Home Secretary writes in a letter to Theresa May
'Judicial oversight? What judicial oversight?' - responses to the Investigatory Powers Bill
No need for a warrant if it's 'urgent' - and a new Commissioner appointed by the Prime Minister with a legal duty not to impede police or spies
Police to be given power to peruse people's web-browsing history
Snoopers' charter to return, once again, on Wednesday
Curbing immigration is 'sawing off the branch you're sitting on' says MP
Labour MP Jim Dowd criticises the government's line on immigration, arguing that it is harmful to business and the economy
Government warned of 'exodus' of tech companies from the UK if Investigatory Powers Bill is passed
Tech company announces withdrawal from UK over government security plans - and warns that more will follow
'Profoundly wrong' Investigatory Powers Bill slammed for 'treating everyone as a suspect'
But Downing Street insists bill is required because 'the gap in capabilities are putting lives at risk'
Snooper's charter to be resurrected within weeks following Conservative election victory
Home Secretary Theresa May will re-introduce Communications Data Bill within weeks
Heathrow third runway 'like having a dial-up connection to the Internet of Things' says Mayor of London transport adviser
Losing contact with the wider world will adversely affect tech industry, says Daniel Moylan
Conservatives pledge to support 'eight great technologies' if they win on 7th May
Resources pledged for robotics and nanotechnology if Conservatives win the election
Conservative manifesto pledges to reintroduce communications data bill
Repeatedly rejected legislation would 'strengthen our ability to disrupt terrorist plots' - Conservative Party manifesto
General Election: Conservatives commit to superfast broadband, 5G and startup support
Party touts plans for wider technology use in the public sector, but is vague on the details
Labour manifesto promises fast broadband for UK by 2020 and more IT-led reform of public services
But nothing on IT in education and few other tech industry-bolstering policies
EU swings behind David Cameron's encryption plan - as party grassroots voice opposition
Leaked EU document calls for government encryption controls, as demanded by Prime Minister David Cameron
Data centre shutdown fear over Labour's price-freeze promise
Data centre operators speak out over fears of imminent price hikes and rolling brownouts
ICO: Government should re-write FOI Act to clarify use of veto
Health Secretary Lansley told to justify Freedom of Information veto over NHS risk report
New security minister appointed
James Brokenshire has been appointed crime and security minister following the departure of Baroness Neville-Jones