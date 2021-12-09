city harvest

Turning surplus food into square meals: The tech behind feeding London's hungry

Cloud and Infrastructure

Turning surplus food into square meals: The tech behind feeding London's hungry

Distributing unwanted fruit and veg to 350 charities is no easy task, explains City Harvest CEO David Carter

clock 09 December 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Top 12 Christmas gift ideas for 2021

03 December 2021 • 4 min read
02

Do we still need IT departments?

07 December 2021 • 7 min read
03

Amazon outage hits Disney, Netflix and Coinbase

08 December 2021 • 2 min read
04

Spar forced to close a number of stores following cyber attack

07 December 2021 • 3 min read
05

The real reason children aren't taking Computer Science at school

03 December 2021 • 3 min read