Turning surplus food into square meals: The tech behind feeding London's hungry

Distributing unwanted fruit and veg to 350 charities is no easy task, explains City Harvest CEO David Carter
The day starts very early for City Harvest drivers, because that's when fruit and veg traders decide whether a pallet of carrots or cabbages will be saleable. If not, the drivers are ready to take it off...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders