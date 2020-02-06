Citi
Citigroup fined $7m over 15-year coding error in bank's reporting systems
Regulators criticise bank over the error, and for not reporting it when it was uncovered
Dyre banking Trojan malware activity surges - targets Barclays, RBS, HSBC, Lloyds and Santander customers
Malware similar to Zeus and allows hackers to steal banking credentials, warn Bitdefender
Citigroup to cut 4,500 back-office jobs
Bank has made £224m in IT savings this year
Exclusive: Bradford and Bingley hires IT boss
Ex-Citi Robin Young will run technology and operations at the nationalised bank
Offshoring promotes new growth
In the second part of our special report, Angelica Mari visits Mumbai to look at how Citi outsourced its existing Indian IT operation
Exclusive: Another CIO exits Citi
Roy Aston resigns after less than six months in the job
Wipro buys Citi's Indian IT unit
Embattled bank offloads another captive technology unit
Citi makes head of electronic trading redundant
Another senior IT executive to leave the beleaguered bank
Exclusive: Citi IT boss Robin Young to quit
CIO steps down to take on a "major IT integration programme" elsewhere
Citi sells BPO unit to Tata
Beleaguered bank offloads India-based operation to reduce processing costs