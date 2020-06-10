CISO
Capital One management was alerted by staff of multiple security issues prior to data breach
Employees were unhappy that routine cybersecurity measures were being neglected
'IT shouldn't tell OT they have an ugly baby,' says Anglo American CISO
How digital and physical infrastructure can work in harmony with operational technology
Marriott hack: 60 per cent of cyber attacks now involve multiple targets in one organisation warns Carbon Black
"Island hopping" attacks targeting suppliers and acquisitions also growing threat, say experts
IT leaders admit their biggest security mistakes
A panel of IT leaders at Computing's recent Enterprise Security and Risk Management Live conference discuss their biggest security failings
Department for Education searching for a CISO
£105k annual salary for chief information security officer who will be DfE's "policy owner" for cyber risk
Put CISOs on the board, urges F-Secure chief research officer Mikko Hyppönen
"Every large company needs a CISO. That CISO should be a member of the executive team," and be on the board, says Hyppönen
'Security is the only team that when given more budget finds more problems'
Raj Samani, chief scientist at security firm McAfee explains why some firms are deterred from investing in security
Peter Cochrane: WannaCry? I wanna understand what's going on
Peter Cochrane examines the common problem between the WannaCry outbreak, the BA breakdown and the NSA malware tools leakage - managers
The Body Shop to hire chief information security officer
Body Shop CISO would be based at the company's global HQ in Littlehampton, West Sussex
Only nine per cent of IT leaders are women - no progress on last year
But female CIOs were more likely to have received a salary increase than their male counterparts
Top CISO pay hits £850,000 as security become key boardroom issue
Biggest companies in UK and Europe putting CISOs on the board - with a remuneration package to match
MS Amlin CISO Ali Zeb: split your security teams into 'strategic security' and 'technical security'
Finance industry security pro Ali Zeb explains how he approaches the basics for tackling corporate security
Ministry of Justice ups salary for CISO role in a bid to flush out qualified candidates
New job ad with higher salary of up to £117,800 for MoJ CISO
The cybersecurity culture club
Why a culture of cybersecurity will help protect your business, but not overnight
The evolving CISO: It's not about IT - it's about business
Vince Warrington, director, Protective Intelligence, explains why today's chief information security officer ultimately needs to know more about business than technology
Obama appoints Washington's first-ever federal government CISO
But is a retired brigadier general really the best person for the job?
Over 90 per cent of CISOs expect to be hit by cyber attack in 2016
Yet three-quarters of CISOs admit their security isn't up to scratch to deal with threat
Top 5 YouTube videos for IT security professionals
Some of the best videos from around the web, designed to help you (and your stakeholders) understand security, and its increasing importance
GCHQ looking for a CISO, chief data scientist and deputy CTO
Spy agency announces a spate of new technology leadership roles, with post-holders earning up to £90,000
Only a quarter of cyber security employees say their firm has cyber insurance
Half of companies don't have cyber insurance, and many of those don't intend to buy any soon either
The top senior IT jobs available to apply for right now
Computing looks at the best jobs available for senior IT pros right now, including IT director and CIO roles at huge organisations
The top 10 UK data-breach stories of 2015
The worst data breaches and the biggest security stories of 2015
Raise cyber security awareness by eschewing routine training and doing the unexpected - Mimecast
Use employees' social media profiles to show them how easy it is to obtain their data, says Orlando Scott-Cowley
Who's to blame for a data breach?
CIOs at Johnson Matthey, Reckitt Benckiser and other major organisations debate who should take responsibility for data breaches