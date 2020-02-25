Chinese hackers
Cyber espionage campaign helped China acquire intellectual property behind C919 airplane
CrowdStrike claims Chinese authorities largely stole the technology behind China's first passenger airliner, the Comac C919
Chinese state sponsored hackers behind cyber attack on parliament, Australia intelligence agency concluded
Australian intelligence believes Chinese state-sponsored hackers were behind cyber attack on parliament - but government decided to cover it up
Hackers working for Chinese government targeted eight major tech service providers for years
Infamous Chinese hacking group APT10 is thought to have conducted the hacking campaign