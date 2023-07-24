Microsoft breach impact could be larger than first thought

Microsoft still says only Outlook and Exchange Online were impacted

clock • 3 min read
Microsoft cloud breach could be much wider than initially reported, researchers warn
Image:

Microsoft cloud breach could be much wider than initially reported, researchers warn

Cloud security firm Wiz Research has warned that the impact of the Microsoft Azure breach, disclosed earlier this month, could be much wider than initially reported.

The private encryption key the threat actors used could have given them access to a broad range of other Microsoft products, the company believes.

On the 11th July, Microsoft said a state-backed threat group covertly accessed email accounts at around 25 organisations worldwide, including government agencies in the US and Western Europe.

The company attributed the attacks to Storm-0558, a threat actor believed to be based in China.

The group allegedly used a Microsoft account (MSA) consumer signing key, enabling the hackers to forge authentication tokens and access customer email accounts via Outlook Web Access (OWA) in Exchange Online and Outlook.com.

Despite Microsoft's assertion that these were the only services affected, Wiz researchers claim to have found evidence indicating that the compromised signing key was "more powerful" and not limited solely to those two services.

Shir Tamari, head of research at Israel-based Wiz, wrote that Storm-0558 could have used the key to forge access tokens for a variety of Azure Active Directory applications, including those supporting personal account authentication such as SharePoint, Teams and OneDrive.

The hackers might also have gained access to Microsoft customer applications that support the "Login with Microsoft" feature, and multi-tenant applications under specific conditions.

Tamari pointed out that the attackers could be lurking in a position that grants them "immediate single hop access to everything, any email box, file service, or cloud account".

Microsoft revoked the compromised key and provided a list of indicators-of-compromise when the breach was spotted, to help affected users assess their situation. However, Tamari shared his concerns about the difficulty customers could face in confirming whether the criminals used forged tokens to steal data.

He attributed this difficulty to the absence of logs containing essential information related to the token verification process. This is because the advanced logging feature, which can detect anomalous behaviour, is limited to Microsoft's paid premium service.

As a result, customers relying on the standard service may not have had access to the logging necessary to identify unusual activities.

Microsoft agreed to provide free access to advanced logging services last Wednesday. However, the implementation and global availability may take some time for customers to adopt.

Wiz researchers also warned that, despite the revocation of the compromised key, certain Azure AD customers might still be vulnerable. The threat actors could have generated application-specific access keys for themselves or set up concealed backdoors, enabling them to maintain unauthorised access even after the key revocation.

In addition, any applications that stored copies of the Azure AD public keys before the revocation remain vulnerable to token forgery, according to Tamari.

"We believe this event will have long lasting implications on our trust of the cloud and the core components that support it, above all, the identity layer which is the basic fabric of everything we do in cloud," he wrote.

"We must learn from it and improve."

Related Topics

You may also like
Clop using clearweb to publish MOVEit data

Hacking

Clop using clearweb to publish MOVEit data

Data is freely available for all to view

clock 24 July 2023 • 3 min read
Case study: 'Trailblazing' public sector cloud migration

Cloud and Infrastructure

Case study:  'Trailblazing' speedier public sector cloud migration

Legacy lift-and-shift at Forestry and Land Scotland

clock 20 July 2023 • 4 min read
Advanced AI models now being trained using computer-made 'synthetic' data

Big Data and Analytics

OpenAI and other firms are using synthetic data to train AI models

Skirts complaints related to IP abuse, privacy and data access

clock 20 July 2023 • 3 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Interview: Avanade, Digital Technology Leaders Awards finalist

General says 'Judeo-Christian society' makes USA's AI better than rivals'

Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now
21 Sep
06:30PM
Award

Cloud Excellence Awards 2023

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Threats and Risks

General says 'Judeo-Christian society' makes USA's AI better than rivals'
Threats and Risks

General says 'Judeo-Christian society' makes USA's AI better than rivals'

The future of AI in war depends on 'who plays by the rules of warfare and who doesn't'

Dev Kundaliya
clock 24 July 2023 • 3 min read
Citrix alerts users to critical vulnerability in Citrix ADC and Gateway
Threats and Risks

Citrix alerts users to critical vulnerability in Citrix ADC and Gateway

The vulnerability is already under active attack

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 19 July 2023 • 1 min read
Researchers expose a new ransomware abusing 'Sophos' name
Threats and Risks

SophosEncrypt: Researchers expose new ransomware abusing the Sophos name

The executable uses 'Sophos' in the ransom notice and the '.sophos' extension for encrypted files

Dev Kundaliya
clock 19 July 2023 • 3 min read