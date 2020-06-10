chef
Security has a communication problem, and DevOps is the answer, says Chef
Jeff Mery, VP global solutions architects at Chef tells delegates at Computing's Cyber Security Live conference that treating everything as code helps traditional translation challenges between developers, infrastructure teams and security
DevOps tools rife with hidden costs
Research from market intelligence service Delta shows end users extremely concerned by levels of hidden costs across a wide variety of DevOps tools
Turn your compliance, security and other policy requirements into automated tests
Nick Rycar, Technical Product Marketing Manager at Chef explains how InSpec can help with compliance and security concerns in development and operations
GDPR: Privacy must be designed in to every system, says Chef
Chef encourages IT leaders to automate GDPR automation, and break the cycle of ensuring compliance at the time of every audit, and forgetting about it the rest of the time
Why automate all the things? Why not?
Chef solutions architect Simon Fisher argues that the more you automate, the more efficient you can become - both in the IT department and elsewhere
DevOps: the need for speed and the tools of choice
A summary of Computing's research into DevOps priorities and tools
"DevSecOps is a bit weird - it's just DevOps" says Chef
There's a different solution, says infrastructure-as-code company
DevOps Excellence Awards 2017: Finalists announced
British Gas, HMRC, Thomas Cook and BMJ all make the cut for DevOps projects that stand out from the crowd
Some serverless cloud myths debunked by DevOps creator
Serverless is a step forward but it's no silver bullet says Patrick Debois
14 DevOps vendors link up to simplify enterprise adoption of 'best of breed' tools
DevOps Express initiative aims to streamline the way enterprises transform their software development and delivery processes to DevOps
Book review: Infrastructure as Code by Kief Morris
A comprehensive and well-written guide to preparing infrastructure for the cloud age
From Ops vs Devs to DevOps vs Compliance
Integrating security and compliance into the software pipeline is a logical extension of DevOps, says Chef's Simon Fisher
'A whole new world': How Chef DevOps tools help JustGiving make new deployments in minutes
'Ultimately we're getting far more out the door,' JustGiving CIO Richard Atkinson tells Computing's Danny Palmer
DevOps tools: which to choose?
DevOps may be mostly about changing culture and management but tools also play a vital role
Doing DevOps without monitoring and measurement? Expect to fail, warns New Relic's Abner Germanow
'If you don't measure the progress that you're making and you're not doing it in a data-driven fashion, you will fail,' says Germanow
DevOps Summit: Complete compliance in coding is an Alice in Wonderland-style fairytale
Chef's Justin Arbuckle argues you have to be selective when it comes to compliance
'High velocity delivery' of DevOps enables innovation and compliance to go hand-in-hand
Justin Arbuckle, vice president EMEA and chief enterprise architect at Chef, tells Computing that DevOps ends the either/or conundrum of balancing innovation with compliance
Making movies: How comparethemarket.com got Meerkat Movies up and running in months
Comparethemarket.com CIO James Lomas talks about Meerkat Movies and the company's cautious shift to the cloud
What is DevOps anyway?
There are two sides to the DevOps story. Here CloudBees CEO Sacha Labourey gives the Dev perspective