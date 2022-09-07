Carbon Intelligence

Accenture acquires four companies in one week

Mergers and Acquisitions

Accenture acquires four companies in one week

Accenture last week acquired four companies hailing from the UK, Canada, the Netherlands and the US

clock 07 September 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

IT outsourcing costing Eurozone banks 'millions'

16 November 2023 • 2 min read