Cabinet Office
Cabinet Office minister Ben Gummer loses Ipswich seat in general election
Ben Gummer ousted in surprise election result, removing minister responsible for digital transformation
Cabinet Office privacy advisor steps down because of lack of backing
Jerry Fishenden says Cabinet Office ministers have not been interested in the privacy group since Francis Maude's departure
Cabinet Office claims £15m Microsoft licence-fee saving on Common Technology Services deal extension
Government dodges cloud and on-premise licence fee hikes with extension to current agreement
Turf war between GDS and HMRC over Gov.UK Verify just 'creative tension', says local government CDIO Ed Garcez
But Garcez admits that the Verify platform needs time to mature
GDS head Kevin Cunnington: Government Transformation Strategy will 'be carried out at pace and scale'
Cunnington explains strategy for 'digitally enabled transformation of government'
NAO report slates the Cabinet Office's cyber security efforts
Poor communications, no consistent central governance and little assessment of performance, watchdog finds
Government-as-a-platform can be tweaked for local government use, says Socitm
A savvy approach to common digital components could change the way local councils and the wider public sector delivers services
Government to review its contracts with Atos after IT failure
Cabinet Office to probe Atos outsourcing deals
Cabinet Office minister Matt Hancock: government tech 'just not up to it'
GDS will pursue open data use and expand the government-as-a-platform mission to overcome Whitehall's monolithic IT systems
ICO offering £140k salary for new Information Commissioner to replace Christopher Graham
Huge role for successful candidate largely because of incoming EU Data Protection Regulations
Iain Patterson returns to Government Digital Service as director of common technology services
Government CTO Liam Maxwell 'delighted' to have Patterson back at GDS following stint at DVLA
GCHQ to lead £6.5m CyberInvest challenge
GCHQ, BT, HP and others pledge £6.5m in research to improve cyber security
Government creates ministerial group to aid digital transformation
Cabinet Office minister Matt Hancock announces group that will aim to reduce confusion for citizens and save the UK 'billions by 2020'
Government Digital Service in need of a refresh, says DVLA CTO Iain Patterson
Patterson was sad to see Mike Bracken leave GDS but believes that there is now an opportunity for new people, new roles and new approaches
G-Cloud 7 has 'straightjacket clause' that will hamper ability to save costs, claims Eduserv
Will new G-Cloud clause mean a return to bigger, less flexible contracts in the public sector?
Government's deputy CTO Magnus Falk is latest to leave GDS
Like several others, Falk leaves government without securing a new job, suggesting a degree of unhappiness with GDS direction
Tim Kelsey resigns from NHS England
Kelsey's successes in making NHS more 'digitally enabled' overshadowed by care.data, NHS Choices and Apps all in danger of failing
How the SSCL contract debacle shows government departments aren't pulling in the same direction
Met Police signs a £216m deal with SSCL while BIS terminates its contract with the same service provider because of costs - something doesn't add up
Another day, another departure at GDS - transformation director Beaven leaves
Yet another senior member of GDS resigns, after Mike Bracken's departure to the Co-Operative Group
Government Communications claims £330m in savings through digital
'Every taxpayer penny counts,' says Alex Aikin
Mike Bracken, government's CDO and head of GDS, resigns from Whitehall
Bracken leaves after masterminding the extension of public services online and spearheading government's digital revolution
Government contracts private firms to monitor public's social media posts
Documents detailing government desire to monitor social media come less than a week after Snowden slammed GCHQ for secretly trying to pass snooping legislation
Government Digital Service approves 'official' use of Box across all of government
Move designed to 'Enhance flexibility for file sharing, especially around 'official' data'
Cabinet Office appoints Conall Bullock as chief digital officer
Bullock will take over the previously separate duties of CTO, CIO and CDO