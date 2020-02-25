Business Continuity
Die another day: the post-disaster post-mortem and how to perform one
The post-mortem is vital for establishing a culture of transparency and continuous improvement
IBM quantifies the benefits of business continuity management for companies suffering a data breach
Companies with BCM identified breaches almost three months faster
V3 Summit: 'Salesforce's disaster recovery process is the best I've ever been through'
Peterborough City Council's Richard Godfrey lets Salesforce do all the panicking and running around
'Shocking' number of organisations fear downtime due to hardware failure
No excuses for data centre downtime caused by hardware failure, warns Fujitsu and CAE
Half of organisations would struggle to get mission-critical systems up-and-running in hours following a disaster - UPDATED
Computing research: organisations fear terrorism almost as much as flooding
Forty per cent of London councils have not tested disaster recovery plans despite their key role in looming general election
Freedom of Information request made by Databarracks finds that despite councils having back-up solutions, they haven't been tested
Research: the top five IT budget busters
A Computing survey reveals the top sources of unexpected IT costs
Will the UK's looming energy shortages send cloud computing overseas?
In just a few years time, most of the UK's coal, oil and nuclear power stations will be closed - leaving the UK perilously close to brownouts
Disaster recovery: time for SMEs to look to the cloud
Research reveals many SMEs are ill-prepared for a disruptive event such as extreme weather, fire or data loss, despite having a growing range of DR options available to them
The big squeeze hits resellers
Resellers are being squeezed on all fronts - software, services and especially hardware. But the best-run companies are changing to meet these new challenges
'Give us £1m or your data gets it!': lessons of the 2e2 collapse
Would your outsourced data survive a 2e2-style collapse? Stuart Sumner talks to experts about what CIOs need to do to ensure business continuity
Opinion: Technology is fuelling a manufacturing revival
Advances in IT are helping to bring production back to the UK, writes IFS's Alastair Sorbie
Case Study: When REAL disaster strikes
How BlackBay overcame two major earthquakes by a combination of resilience, new technology - and old technology
Video: How is Play.com responding to challenging conditions in online retail?
Play.com CIO explains how Rakuten acquisition bolsters resources
High-street banks join in FSA war games
Regulator tests how prepared UK financial firms are for massive cyber attacks
Enterprises urged to use cloud failover during disasters
DataGardens CTO describes the benefits of context-aware process protection
Air France-KLM deploys Progress Actional to boost application visibility
Airline's Gershon Janssen outlines the challenges the company faced during implementation
Six steps to successful business process management
Organisations are turning to business process management to drive cost-savings and efficiency
IT chiefs warned over cloud's hidden costs
Many cloud contracts are weighted too heavily in favour of providers, says Gartner
Welsh Rugby Union implements Mimecast to support Six Nations
The WRU's Craig Phillips talks to Computing about the IT at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium
Open-source business intelligence solution lands at Brussels airport
Airport says it has saved about £300,000 by deploying a business intelligence system from Pentaho